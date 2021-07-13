Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons

By Associated Press
wymt.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne is retiring after 15 seasons. The 38-year-old Rinne announced his decision Tuesday. The Finland native says he’s been on an incredible journey, with the Predators taking him to more places than he could imagine. Rinne says this decision wasn’t easy but the right one at the right time. The 2018 Vezina Trophy winner made his last start on May 10 in Nashville’s regular-season finale. He won his 60th career shutout, which tied him with Tom Barrasso for No. 19 in NHL history with his 369th victory.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Barrasso
Person
Pekka Rinne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Goaltender#Ap#Vezina Trophy#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
Country
Finland
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Rinne says retirement feels like ‘the right choice, and the right time’

Twenty-nine teams passed on a hungry, 6-foot-5, 22-year-old Finnish goaltender for eight rounds of the 2004 NHL draft. But with pick No. 258, the final pick of the eighth round, Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile was drafting the cornerstone of his franchise and he didn’t even know it. For 15 years, Pekka Rinne has embodied not only what it means to be an elite goalie in the most competitive hockey league in the world. He personified what it means to be an elite human being as well.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Predators’ Rinne Leaves One Giant Legacy As He Retires

A Smashville legend is calling it a career and leaving one large legacy behind him. After 15 seasons, and elevating himself to being the pillar of the Nashville Predators by taking over nearly every record in the books and playing 683 games, Pekka Rinne announced his retirement on Tuesday from the NHL. He ends his career with a record of 369-217-5, with the 369 wins the most in franchise history. Other records include: 60 shutouts, a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.43, 17,627 saves, and 39,413:29 total time on ice. He is 19th on the NHL record books for shutouts and tied for 19th in wins. He also was a four-time NHL All-Star, appearing in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.
NHLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Rinne thankful to leave Predators better than when he found them

It seemed only fitting that the Nashville Predators’ first in-person press conference since the COVID-19 pandemic began some 16 months ago was to say goodbye to the player who‘s been the franchise cornerstone for the last 13 years. Pekka Rinne is without question the greatest player to put on a...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Pekka Rinne Announces Retirement

As it turns out, Pekka Rinne won’t be playing for another franchise after all. The legendary Nashville Predators goaltender has decided to hang up his pads, announcing retirement after 15 years. Rinne explained his decision in a long letter to the fans of Nashville, thanking some of the players that have meant the most to him over the years.
NHLWTVF

Pekka Rinne ascends to Nashville sports Mount Rushmore following retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pekka Rinne's retirement Tuesday morning exhibited all the class and respect you would expect from arguably, and maybe not so arguably, the most important Nashville Predator in franchise history. Rinne's impact on the not only the team, but the Nashville community as a whole will reverberate...
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Callahan: Rinne Retires; Does Nashville Need a Goalie?

After an NHL career that spanned 683 games and included 369 wins and 60 shutouts, Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 38. It was apparent that the Predators were handing starting duties over to Juuse Saros a while ago, but now that the transition has happened could Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury be on the Preds radar?
NHLNashville Scene

Pekka Retires, Nashville Weeps

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, the once-unheralded man in the mask who became the face of a franchise, announced his retirement from hockey Tuesday after 15 years in the NHL, all spent with Nashville. Rinne leaves as the team’s all-time leader in wins and shutouts. He won the Vezina Trophy...
NFLwcn247.com

MLB changes?...Pekka Rinne retiring...NFL innovator dies

DENVER (AP) — Banning or limiting defensive shifts would be an effort to restore Major League Baseball to how it was played before offense was suffocated by analytics, according to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Speaking before the All-Star Game to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Manfred said seven-inning doubleheaders and starting extra innings with runners on second base likely will be dropped after this season. He said extending the DH to the NL could be possible. Manfred said MLB was considering having umpires explain video review decisions to fans at ballparks over the public-address system, similar to the procedure in the NFL.
NHLNHL

As Rinne Retires, Poile, Preds Look Toward Future Plans

Former Goaltender Plans to Reside in Nashville During Season as Predators Prepare for Life Without Rinne. Pekka Rinne isn't about to retreat to a small island in his native Finland never to be heard from again. Well, he may do that from time to time - and who could blame...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Celebrate Pekka Rinne’s career with this shirt

It’s an end of an era for the Nashville Predators as long-time goalie Pekka Rinne has retired. Celebrate his amazing career with this new BreakingT shirt. 38-year-old Pekka Rinne won’t be playing goalie for the Nashville Predators next year. Rinne announced he’ll be hanging up his pads after spending his entire 683-game career with Nashville.
NHLYardbarker

Predators News & Rumors: Rinne’s Retirement, Johansen, Killorn & More

Welcome back to another edition of Nashville Predators News & Rumors. We will talk about the rumors connecting Ryan Johansen with the Seattle Kraken and a potential deal. We will also touch on the mention from Elliotte Friedman that the Predators looked into acquiring Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn. Finally, we will talk about Pekka Rinne‘s retirement and the open possibility of Carter Hutton coming back to Nashville.
NHLatozsportsnashville.com

Nashville Predators: Social Media Proves Pekka Rinne’s Greatness

There is no question that Pekka Rinne is one of, if not, the greatest Nashville Predators of all-time. He is undoubtedly the best goalie in franchise history, and Preds fans have a passion for Rinne that is unlike any other player that has ever played for the team. The outpouring...
NHLNHL

Rinne's Retirement Leaves One Last Thing to Say - Thank You

Predators Franchise Icon Says Farewell with Lifetime of Memories Left Behind. Preds goaltender and franchise icon Pekka Rinne leaves a lifetime of memories as he announces his retirement from the game of hockey. 03:48 •. There are no more sticks to tape, no more pads to strap on, no more...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Eichel, Dvorak, Jones, Suter, Savard, and Top 30 Trade Targets

Darren Dreger: Potential fits for Jack Eichel are the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and now possibly the Montreal Canadiens. David Pagnotta: Multiple teams are talking to the Arizona Coyotes about Christian Dvorak, including the Boston Bruins. Quick Hits on Jones, Suter and Savard. Elliotte...

Comments / 0

Community Policy