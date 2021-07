The US House of Representatives voted last month to create a new select committee to investigate the deadly Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6. The creation of a new committee in the House followed failed efforts to pass legislation to create an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the riot. In the months since the storming of the Capitol, supporters of former President Donald Trump have sought to downplay and whitewash the events of January 6, which left several dead, dozens of officers wounded and halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.