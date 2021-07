You’ve read about Istanbul, now is time for the add on — Southeastern Turkey which was ancient Mesopotamia. Also, stay tuned until the end where you can read tips for travel in Greece, Rome and Madrid. We chose the off the beaten track Southeastern Turkey, intrigued by the colossal ancient stone sculptures of the heads of Greek and Persian gods at the pinnacle of the 7100 foot Mount Nemrut, only reached by foot. And then there was the recent discovery of a temple that rewrites history as it predates Stonehenge and the pyramids of Egypt, a boat cruise on the Euphrates River and a sunken city, 250 year old beehive houses near the Syrian border, and more. Here’s a photo gallery of the sights.