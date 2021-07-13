Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Gallego leads bipartisan push to expand veterans’ free access to national parks

By Ariana Figueroa
azmirror.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is joining an Iowa Republican to push for legislation that would give veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and public federal lands. Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks testified Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing in support of the measure.

www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Gallego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Republican#Gold Star#Veterans#Democrat#H R 4300
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth, Cornyn Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Increase Voting Access For Military Voters

Military voters have voted at a 15 percent lower rate than the general population since 2014 WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today introduced bipartisan legislation that would make it easier for our servicemembers to vote. The Reducing Barriers for Military Voters Act would establish a secure electronic voting system for active duty servicemembers stationed in hazardous duty zones or rotational deployments. Continue Reading
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Cantwell, Bipartisan Colleagues Push to Include Support for National Guard Firefighting Efforts in Upcoming Funding Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) joined a bipartisan group of senators to push the leaders of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense to include robust funding in their Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations bill for the National Guard to aid wildland firefighting efforts in communities across western states, which are already facing severe drought, record temperatures, and wildfires.
Arizona StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Miller-Meeks and Arizona Democrat lead push to give vets free park access

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa testified Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing in support of bipartisan legislation that would give veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and public federal lands. “No one is more worthy of experiencing open access to the incredible places that these […] The post Miller-Meeks and Arizona Democrat lead push to give vets free park access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Secures Provisions To Support Servicemembers And Enhance Military Modernization Efforts In Committee-passed 2022 Defense Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chair of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) Airland Subcommittee, highlighted several key priorities she authored and successfully included in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed SASC on an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 23-3. The FY2022 NDAA, which is now set to be considered by the full U.S. Senate, authorizes funding for the U.S. Department Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Lawmakers introduce bipartisan Free Britney Act

Congressional relations might currently be "Toxic," but sympathy for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship fight could be one of the few sentiments that still crosses the aisle. Reps. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are joining together to introduce bipartisan legislation dubbed the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from...
Congress & Courtslakepowelllife.com

O’Halleran Caseworkers Aid Glen Canyon Conservancy

O’Halleran Caseworkers Aid Glen Canyon Conservancy with EIDL Application, Help Keep Non-profit Operational. PAGE—Today, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) announced that caseworkers in his district office had assisted Glen Canyon Conservancy in securing a $500,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) needed to keep the non-profit serving Arizona families and protecting our precious public lands.
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy