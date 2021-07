Katie Couric looked absolutely incredible at her daughter Ellie’s wedding when she rocked a strapless pink dress!. It was a night to remember for Katie Couric, 64, whose daughter, Ellie Monahan married Mark Dobrosky in New York over the weekend. The mother of the bride looked fabulous when she donned a strapless pink dress that was custom-made for her by Marchesa. She donned the strapless bubblegum pink gown which had a fitted, ruched bodice that was completely covered in gorgeous white and green embroidered flowers. Her waist was cinched in while the skirt flowed out into a pleated skirt that was flared at the bottom.