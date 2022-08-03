ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Best backpacks for college 2022 — Nike, The North Face and more

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

The best backpacks for college are light enough to carry all day, yet big enough to stash everything from your laptop to gym clothes. As students across the country enjoy their summer vacation, retailers are launching early back to school sales with discounts on all types of backpacks for college.

Unlike children's backpacks, the best backpacks for college are made of sturdy material for durability. They should also have laptop sleeves to keep your notebook or tablet protected. Some of the best backpacks may even include multiple compartments designed specifically for certain devices.

Below we've rounded up the best deals on all college backpacks. From designer brands to off-brand, there's a backpack deal for just about every budget.

For more ways to save on your back to school purchases, make sure to read our guides to the week's best Walmart promo codes , Amazon promo codes , and Wayfair coupons .

Best backpack deals

Under $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e78EX_0avrg99r00

Trail Maker Backpack: was $19 now $9 @ Amazon
Need a backpack for college, but don't want to invest too much? The Trail Maker Backpack is just what you're looking for. Priced at $10, it's inexpensive yet features everything you could want in a budget backpack like a roomy main compartment, double zippers, and an outer front pocket. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQmQs_0avrg99r00

Nike Youth Gymsack: was $23 now $20 @ Amazon
Small and light, the Nike Gymsack is ideal for those times you need to carry clothes or wide objects. There are no special compartments or zippers. Instead, the backpack features a drawcord for easy access to your items. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvJkw_0avrg99r00

Targus Octave Backpack: was $34 now $26 @ Best Buy
This Targus Octave backpack for 15.6" laptops is sturdy and offers everything you need. Features include padded shoulder straps, two mesh water bottle holders, and a front stash pocket. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPifl_0avrg99r00

Women's Jester Backpack: was $68 now $40 @ Moosejaw
This streamlined North Face Jester Women's backpack features a 28 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, a front organization pocket, and mesh water bottle holders. View Deal

$50 to $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWdst_0avrg99r00

Adidas Utility Team Backpack: was $65 now $57 @ Amazon
From game day to the classroom, the adidas Utility Team Backpack is perfect for students who practice sports. The large backpack provides tons of space for books, clothes, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SieOF_0avrg99r00

Amazon Basics Backpack: $61 @ Amazon
The Amazon Basics Backpack is made of durable polyester and features an internal, zippered laptop sleeve. It also had padded shoulder straps, waist belt, and easy to access front/top pockets. It's one of the best backpacks for college you'll find at this price point. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsBUI_0avrg99r00

The North Face Jester Backpack: now $68 @ Amazon
The North Face Jester backpack is the ideal campus backpack. It has a 30 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front organization pocket with mesh water bottle holders. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zS6jI_0avrg99r00

Pro Slim Laptop Backpack: was $99 now $69 @ eBags
For a limited time, eBags is taking a whopping 50% off the Pro Slim Laptop Backpack. The backpack offers excellent organization with a diagonal stash pocket inside the middle compartment, a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop, and a front organizational panel with internal pockets. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOk5N_0avrg99r00

The North Face Pivoter Backpack: $78 @ Amazon
The 27-liter North Face Pivoter Backpack features a roomy main compartment with a padded laptop sleep. The front compartment has a padded tablet sleeve along with additional organizational pockets. It's available in various colors at Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQ6qO_0avrg99r00

The North Face Borealis Backpack: $98 @ Amazon
The classic 28-liter North Face Borealis backpack features an updated suspension system. There's also a padded main compartment, a tablet sleeve, and a dedicated 17-inch laptop sleeve to protect your gear. It's now 40% off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rD6mY_0avrg99r00

Lululemon Crew Backpack 22L: $98 @ Lululemon
Available in four colors, the Lululemon Crew Backpack 22L is as stylish as backpacks get. It's made with water-repellent fabric and has compartments for your laptop, workout gear, water bottle, and more. It's not cheap at $98, but it's one of the best backpacks for college we've seen. View Deal

