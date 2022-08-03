Best backpacks for college 2022 — Nike, The North Face and more

The best backpacks for college are light enough to carry all day, yet big enough to stash everything from your laptop to gym clothes. As students across the country enjoy their summer vacation, retailers are launching early back to school sales with discounts on all types of backpacks for college.

Unlike children's backpacks, the best backpacks for college are made of sturdy material for durability. They should also have laptop sleeves to keep your notebook or tablet protected. Some of the best backpacks may even include multiple compartments designed specifically for certain devices.

Below we've rounded up the best deals on all college backpacks. From designer brands to off-brand, there's a backpack deal for just about every budget.

For more ways to save on your back to school purchases, make sure to read our guides to the week's best Walmart promo codes , Amazon promo codes , and Wayfair coupons .

Best backpack deals

Under $50

Trail Maker Backpack: was $19 now $9 @ Amazon

Need a backpack for college, but don't want to invest too much? The Trail Maker Backpack is just what you're looking for. Priced at $10, it's inexpensive yet features everything you could want in a budget backpack like a roomy main compartment, double zippers, and an outer front pocket. View Deal

Nike Youth Gymsack: was $23 now $20 @ Amazon

Small and light, the Nike Gymsack is ideal for those times you need to carry clothes or wide objects. There are no special compartments or zippers. Instead, the backpack features a drawcord for easy access to your items. View Deal

Targus Octave Backpack: was $34 now $26 @ Best Buy

This Targus Octave backpack for 15.6" laptops is sturdy and offers everything you need. Features include padded shoulder straps, two mesh water bottle holders, and a front stash pocket. View Deal

Women's Jester Backpack: was $68 now $40 @ Moosejaw

This streamlined North Face Jester Women's backpack features a 28 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, a front organization pocket, and mesh water bottle holders. View Deal

$50 to $100

Adidas Utility Team Backpack: was $65 now $57 @ Amazon

From game day to the classroom, the adidas Utility Team Backpack is perfect for students who practice sports. The large backpack provides tons of space for books, clothes, and more. View Deal

Amazon Basics Backpack: $61 @ Amazon

The Amazon Basics Backpack is made of durable polyester and features an internal, zippered laptop sleeve. It also had padded shoulder straps, waist belt, and easy to access front/top pockets. It's one of the best backpacks for college you'll find at this price point. View Deal

The North Face Jester Backpack: now $68 @ Amazon

The North Face Jester backpack is the ideal campus backpack. It has a 30 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front organization pocket with mesh water bottle holders. View Deal

Pro Slim Laptop Backpack: was $99 now $69 @ eBags

For a limited time, eBags is taking a whopping 50% off the Pro Slim Laptop Backpack. The backpack offers excellent organization with a diagonal stash pocket inside the middle compartment, a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop, and a front organizational panel with internal pockets. View Deal

The North Face Pivoter Backpack: $78 @ Amazon

The 27-liter North Face Pivoter Backpack features a roomy main compartment with a padded laptop sleep. The front compartment has a padded tablet sleeve along with additional organizational pockets. It's available in various colors at Amazon. View Deal

The North Face Borealis Backpack: $98 @ Amazon

The classic 28-liter North Face Borealis backpack features an updated suspension system. There's also a padded main compartment, a tablet sleeve, and a dedicated 17-inch laptop sleeve to protect your gear. It's now 40% off. View Deal

Lululemon Crew Backpack 22L: $98 @ Lululemon

Available in four colors, the Lululemon Crew Backpack 22L is as stylish as backpacks get. It's made with water-repellent fabric and has compartments for your laptop, workout gear, water bottle, and more. It's not cheap at $98, but it's one of the best backpacks for college we've seen. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.