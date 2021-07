Statistics on how people on Twitter are protecting their accounts. Keeping your account secure is an important part of using Twitter. While we recommend a number of best practices to users to help them protect their accounts, not all users take these precautions. These challenges are not unique to Twitter -- across the Internet, individuals are subject to a range of attacks aimed at taking over individual user accounts and employ a variety of protections to repel such attacks. In order to shine a light on the challenges we all face securing our accounts online, we’ve begun to publish statistics on the security protections used on Twitter accounts.