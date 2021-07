High school seniors should keep a close eye on deadlines when applying for college financial aid, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). “Our administration puts education first because it’s one of the most important investments a student can make in their future,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It’s important to take full advantage of any scholarship or grant opportunity that can help pay for technical training and college, and staying on top of deadlines will help you earn more in free student aid so you won’t have to depend as much on student loans.”