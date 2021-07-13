Cancel
Video Games

How to Unlock OTs 9 SMG in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

By Jack O'Dwyer
 11 days ago
We've broken down how players can unlock the OTs 9 SMG in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Call of Duty (COD): Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is set to launch on Thursday, July 15, bringing a host of new content with it. Everything from modes, playlists, maps, and crafting items will see a revamp once the newest wave washes through. One of the eternally popular pieces, however, is weaponry, of which the OTs 9 submachine gun (SMG) is a part.

