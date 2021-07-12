Cancel
CM Punk Leaked Phone Video Stuns WWE Fans

Wrestling-edge.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not unknown that CM Punk is a huge fan of NHL. He recently went on to comment on that matter in his Tweet where he shared a video clip. Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo. The former WWE Champion tweeted out a video recorded from his...

wrestling-edge.com

WWE

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWE

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWE

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWE

Former WWE Star Confirms Retirement From Wrestling

Just to confirm. Second generation wrestlers are often put in an especially hard situation. Simply having to live up to your parent’s name is almost impossible to pull off a lot of the time and it is made even harder if you are the son or daughter of a successful wrestler. That can often drag a career down, and now it seems that such a career is officially over, which probably is not the biggest surprise.
WWE

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
Relationship Advice

Confirmed – Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Get Married Today

UPDATE: WWE.com posted the following, confirming that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got married on Tuesday. You can check out the official announcement below:. She is “The Man.” She is “The Mom,” and as of today, Becky Lynch is officially a wife. As revealed by Seth Rollins on his Instagram...
WWE

Bobby Lashley ‘Gone’ On Raw For Bad Reason

Bobby Lashley is the biggest star on Raw at this point in time. It’s very odd that we didn’t see him on the recent showing of WWE Raw. Why could this be? Could something deeper be going on within the company that has Lashley possibly on the way out of the company? With WWE firing stars left and right, we really hope that Lashley didn’t just make the list…AEW Top Star ‘Burns Bridge’ With WWE.
WWE

Watch: WWE's Brock Lesnar Appears Out of Character in Bearded Butchers Video

Days after Brock Lesnar went viral over photos of him with a ponytail, the Bearded Butchers YouTube Channel officially released its video of Lesnar arriving at their facility and learning the finer points of butchery. The 15-minute video shows a jovial former WWE Champion learning how to properly cut his way through a variety of animals.
WWE

WWE Fired Star Reveals Becky Lynch ‘Burial’

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.
WWE

Roman Reigns Bringing Back Former WWE Champion?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWE

The Rock ‘Saves’ Smackdown Star From Firing?

The former WWE star The Rock has been planned to put in a storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the road. Recently, Jimmy Uso was arrested on the charge of DUI and speculations started circulating that he will be pulled out from WWE programming but that was not the case.
WWE

TNA Diva Makes Bold Brock Lesnar Claim

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar has an incredible physique and it it very hard to match his immense strength in the ring. Lesnar’s throwback recently started surfacing on social video. It is a workout video and IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace recently attempted the same and shared the clip on her Twitter handle. Paul Heyman Leaks Brock Lesnar Spoiler Photo.
WWE

Brock Lesnar Reveals Interesting New Look Amid Speculation of WWE Return

Brock Lesnar is sporting a new look as speculation on his WWE return heats up. The WWE Superstar recently joined a YouTube show called Bearded Butchers and was seen with a goatee and mustache. This comes after Lesnar was spotted with a thick beard in December. Bearded Butchers posted a...
WWE

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWE

WWE Fired 5 Stars At Raw For Bad Reason

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWE

Naomi Deactivates Twitter Account After Fan Blames Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI

WWE star Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday. A Twitter user @DeathRiderSZN sent out a tweet on July 6th which blamed Naomi for Jimmy’s recent DUI arrest. The tweet ended up going viral with over 300 quote retweets of fans largely coming to Naomi’s defense:

