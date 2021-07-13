Alexa Bliss Leaves Raw Early For Surprising Reason

Bray Wyatt last appeared on WWE television the night after WrestleMania 37. The Tampa event saw a burned Wyatt transform back into the original version of The Fiend to take on Randy Orton, only for Alexa Bliss to betray him with her own haunting transformation and let Orton hit him with an RKO to win the match. Wyatt claimed had forgiven Bliss the following night on Raw, then claimed he felt "reborn." But ever since then he's been off television, allowing Bliss to further explore her new dark persona. Wyatt has brought up his absence on Twitter a couple of times, writing "I miss you guys too, believe me," in response to a fan last week.