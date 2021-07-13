Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lorenzen Wright’s sons featured in upcoming ESPN documentary

By Landon Negri
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will be featured in a documentary airing as part of ESPN’s E60 programming on Wednesday night. “A Murder in Memphis” is set to air at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Wright’s twin sons, Lamar and Shamar — both products of Murrieta Mesa High School — discuss their father, their parents and the accusations against their mother, according to a release.

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzen Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Documentary#Espn#Murrieta Mesa High School#Clippers#Sugar Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBATelegraph

'A Murder in Memphis': ESPN recounts family tragedy for SIUE's Wright twins

EDWARDSVILLE – It’s the hope of every college basketball player in the country to earn some air time on ESPN. But no college basketball player in the country hopes make the Worldwide Leader in Sports for the reasons that will introduce SIUE twin brothers Shamar and Lamar Wright to ESPN viewers in an hour-long E60 episode “A Murder in Memphis” at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

USA Basketball Olympian JaVale McGee asked strange question about his mother

Team USA basketball star JaVale McGee was taken aback on Saturday when a reporter asked him a strange question about his family. McGee, who joined the U.S. Olympic roster at a moment’s notice after Kevin Love dropped out and Bradley Beal was forced to miss the Games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, talked with reporters a day before the team’s first game against France at the Tokyo Games.
NBASports Illustrated

NBA Mock Draft: Latest Projections for All 60 Picks

There are only nine days until the draft, believe it or not. And with the NBA fully locked in on offseason preparation, and informed speculation becoming more factual by the day, it’s a good time to take a closer look at how draft night is shaping up. While the projected No. 1 pick—Cade Cunningham—remains the same, a lot has changed over the past month as players crisscrossed the country for workouts after the combine.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...
NBAPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Tristan Thompson Worth?

Tristan Thompson, a center/forward for the Boston Celtics, won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The Cavaliers selected the Canada native, now 30, with the No. 4...
Basketballmiamitimesonline.com

WNBA’s Maya Moore documentary to air on ESPN

Maya Moore’s husband had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife play basketball again. “I see her all the time. We have a basketball hoop in the back of the house,” Jonathan Irons said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. “She’s still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama’s bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out.”
NBAThe Dream Shake

Rockets “stonewalled” in attempts to bring Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs in for workouts

ESPN is ramping up their NBA Draft coverage, with Woj and Zach Lowe dropping their annual pre-draft special early Sunday afternoon. But the biggest piece of news today came from Jonathan Givony, founder of Draft Express and currently an analyst at ESPN. In his mock draft (ESPN+ required), Givony states that executives see Jalen Green as a lock at #2. Additionally, he mentions:
Basketballarcamax.com

ESPN documentary gives intimate look at UConn women's basketball legend Maya Moore's fight for love, justice and humanity

The opening scene of ESPN’s “30 for 30″ documentary “Breakaway,”. The moment signifies the beginning of what’s ultimately a 75-minute intimate dive into Moore’s private life, specifically focusing on Moore’s ongoing sabbatical from the game so that she could help overturn the wrongful conviction of a family friend, now her husband, Jonathan Irons. Irons spent 23 years in prison before he was freed in the summer of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy