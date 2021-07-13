Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous album adds a massive audio streaming boost, per MRC Data’s 2021 midyear reports

Just less than six months after a video emerged of Morgan Wallen saying the N-word, the country star returned to the national spotlight with his first interview, on Good Morning America. Speaking to Michael Strahan during July 23’s broadcast, Wallen said he “was just ignorant about” his use of the word, which he claimed came after days of hard partying with friends. After the video of him using the racial slur came out, Wallen was “suspended” by his label, his music was pulled from major radio stations, and he was deemed ineligible at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Yet Wallen’s just-released album Dangerous spiked in sales, topping the Billboard 200 for seven more weeks after the video and becoming the best-selling album of the year so far. During the GMA interview, Wallen claimed he and his team calculated the amount of money the album made after the video — “a number somewhere around $500,000” — and donated that to groups supporting Black people and Black musicians, like the Black Music Action Coalition. Wallen further said he met with representatives from that group and others in the Black community, such as record executives Kevin Liles and Eric Hutcherson and gospel singer BeBe Winans, after previously promising to do so in an apology following the video.