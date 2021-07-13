Cancel
Lafayette, IN

Alleged backpack thief issued PNG

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 11 days ago
As Purdue enforces the Protect Purdue Plan and its mask mandates, there have been several occurrences where police officers on campus weren't wearing masks.  David Hickey | Photo Editor

Purdue police banned a Lafayette man from campus after he was arrested on preliminary theft charges.

Larry Wiening, 42, was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a man’s backpack at Aspire when he went to the restroom, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. The backpack contained the victim’s building key, a wallet, four credit cards, prescription medication, his Purdue ID and driver’s license.

According to the affidavit, Wiening was delivering food to a customer and stole the backpack. After going through the contents of the bag, Wiening deemed most of it unimportant and threw it in the trash except for the 60 pills of medication, which he had stored in his house.

After officers watched video footage from Aspire, Wiening was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a charge of theft. The PNG issued to him bans him from the entirety of campus until July 2022.

