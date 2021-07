BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) this week announced a four-year contract to support a range of services for the European Union. In partnership with Uni Systems and Wavestone, the Unisys-led consortium will consult on the design of major European IT systems to support eu-LISA, the European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice. The contract has a maximum value of US$216 million (EUR 181 million) and was awarded based on the deep industry knowledge provided by the consortium.