The Rice County 4-H Livestock Auction begins Saturday morning with a complimentary buyers breakfast at 8:30 in the 4-H building on the Rice County Fairgrounds. The 4-H Livestock Auction begins at 9:15 in the Livestock Show Arena on the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault. This is the major fundraiser of the year for the 4-H program in Rice County. It benefits all 4-H members in Rice County, not just those with livestock projects.