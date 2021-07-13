Sikeston BMU warns of scam targeting customers
The Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities is warning residents that scammers are targeting their customers again. “We have been receiving customer calls stating they have received calls from what appears to be our number. It is an automated system saying it is imperative that we speak to them about their account, and they must push a number to be connected to a live representative,” BMU representatives said in a statement.standard-democrat.com
