Right, that’s us done, but our match report of a brilliant win for England will be here shortly. Bye!. Sporting something of a pudding basin, Ben Stokes thanks all the players, coaches and support staff who made the match happen and is very proud of how his team played. He notes that a lot of the credit must go to Morgan, Silverwood and Trevor Bayliss, who set the method the team follow and enabled him to ask his boys to express themselves – as illustrated by Salt’s effort today.