Spokane, WA

Court docs: Boss threatened to kill 17-year-old employee and birds at Spokane bird shop

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 11 days ago

The manager of a local bird supply store allegedly threatened to kill a 17-year-old employee and the birds the store sells, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Mark J. Settle, 61, was arrested on suspicion of harassment (threats to kill) after another employee called 911 at about 2:30 p.m. saying her boss was threatening a fellow employee at Sparky’s Bird Store on the 200 block of East Wellesley Avenue.

