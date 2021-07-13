Cancel
NFL extends partnership with Twitter

By Paul Jackiewicz
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 12 days ago
NFL continues to position themselves for growth

The NFL and social media giant Twitter have decided to extend as as well as expand their partnership for the upcoming season. Here are some details from the NFL’s official announcement last week:

The partnership will continue to engage fans each week of the season through:

New Highlight Offerings – Curated videos featuring recaps of the best touchdowns, highlights and Tweets each week of the season with first-of-its-kind opportunities for brands.

Expanded NFL Twitter Votes – Fans will be invited to vote each week on the hottest topics and takes burning through the NFL Twittersphere in an expanded set of Twitter Polls.

Providing Fans the Best Moments from Every Game – The NFL and its Clubs will bring the best moments from every game to the #NFLTwitter community through highlights, and on-field coverage and Twitter Moments.

“The commitment to Twitter Spaces represents another innovative step forward in the longstanding partnership between the NFL and Twitter,” said Blake Stuchin, Vice President, Digital Media Business Development, NFL. “We’re excited to bring NFL fans a new way to engage with live audio ahead of our biggest events of the year and every week throughout the NFL season.”

“We’re excited to super-serve NFL fans with even more of what they love to see on Twitter, including epic touchdown highlights all season long,” said TJ Adeshola, Head of US Sports Partnerships, Twitter. “In addition to fueling the timeline with the best moments from each game in real time, we’ll be doubling down on innovation by leveraging our live audio format, ‘Spaces’, to bring fans even closer to the game.”

As big as the NFL is, the league clearly understands that if they’re going to keep growing in 2021 and beyond they have to partner with social media companies due to the fact that so many people have cut the cord and have gotten rid of cable.

