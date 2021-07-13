Lil Haiti | Why He’s ‘The Big Zoe’

Back in 2018, the television writer David Simon had reached out to him about transforming “This Year’s Girl,” the prickling cut from his pivotal 1978 LP This Year’s Model, into a duet for the second season of The Deuce. The thought of reworking a classic might have unnerved a less adventurous artist, but Costello, ever the shapeshifter, was intrigued. He and his frequent collaborator, the Grammy-winning Argentinean producer Sebastian Krys, dug into the song’s original masters and added vocals by the singer Natalie Bergman alongside Costello’s. The process sparked all kinds of ideas about reinvention and reinterpretation for Costello — and some nights later, he had a dream that he’d been listening to all of This Year’s Model in a brand-new way: in a completely different language.