Galleon makes new gold discovery at West Cache project

﻿﻿VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner company Valor Resources Limited ("Valor") has received the results and interpretation from the airborne magnetic and very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF-EM) geophysical survey completed over the Hook Lake Project in April. The purpose of the survey was to gather data that would help identify areas of shallow structural complexity, known to be favorable for the deposition of uranium in basement lithologies, and determine the geophysical signature of known occurrences.