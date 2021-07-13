Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs offseason goalie options, the case for Alexandar Georgiev, expansion draft talk, Travis Dermott’s new deal & more – MLHS Podcast Episode 22

By MLHS Staff
mapleleafshotstove.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 22 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Ian Tulloch discuss the goaltending market this offseason with Kevin Woodley of InGoal Magazine, Jack Campbell’s true upside, free agent & trade options for the Leafs’ second goalie, Travis Dermott’s new contract, the expansion draft, the hiring of new assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, and more.

mapleleafshotstove.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Travis Dermott
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Ian Tulloch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Goalies#Expansion Draft#New Deal#The Mlhs Podcast#Ingoal Magazine#Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

More On Maple Leafs Potential Interest in Taylor Hall, Other UFA Talk

The Toronto Maple Leafs would love to keep Zach Hyman. Unfortunately, they may not be able to do so and the team is reportedly preparing for that reality. Insiders have thrown out a few names in relation to the team and among them, Taylor Hall’s name popped up thanks to a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger. But, is this a reality? Is this something Maple Leafs fans should actually believe is possible?
NHLYardbarker

Why Did the Maple Leafs Give Travis Dermott Such a Big Raise? Seattle?

Two days ago, just after the Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-year, $3-million contract extension, I wondered what Dermott might have done to warrant such a hefty raise. It isn’t that Dermott’s $1.5 million contract is, in the grand scheme of the NHL, such a huge contract. However, last offseason he had signed what amounted to a one-year “prove yourself to the team” contract at $874,125.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Clune, Holl, Dermott & Hired Guns

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News’ & Rumors, I’ll share the news that a longtime organizational player has re-signed with the team. That’s Rich Clune. Clune might be a lesser known member of the Maple Leafs’ organization, but here’s betting that he’s a prized member of the community.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs and the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs will partake in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on the 23rd and 24th of this month. More specifically, because they have no first round pick, the Toronto Maple Leafs will only participate on the Saturday, the 24. The Leafs sent their first pick, along with their fourth pick this year and next year, to the Columbus Blue Jackets/ Sharks for Nick Foligno.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs Expansion Draft Exposure and Protection Scenarios

We’ve all talked about the scenarios for the expansion draft and who should be exposed or protected, but here it is right in front of us to see the choices the Leafs have. Cap Friendly has a tool you can use to look at every team and do a mock draft, but this list is for the Leafs’ fan point of view, so the contract amounts listed are not current, but for this coming season, which is what the Leafs care about.
NHLYardbarker

Galchenyuk Has More to Give to the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into the 2021 offseason with one of the strangest to-do lists they’ve had in recent memory. They somehow have nothing to address with multiple areas to address at the same time. In saying that, I mean that realistically, they don’t have any areas of the roster that need drastic improvement.
NHLchatsports.com

3 Expensive Goalies the Toronto Maple Leafs Could Acquire

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 21: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to action against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on April 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
NHLYardbarker

Four Reasons Frederik Andersen’s One of Top Maple Leafs’ Goalies Ever

It looks like Frederick Andersen might have played his last game as a Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie. Although Andersen has some detractors – mostly because he’s not led them to playoff series’ wins – most Maple Leaf fans have grown to appreciate Andersen in goal. Here’s saying they should appreciate...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs acquire Jared McCann ahead of expansion draft roster freeze

Kyle Dubas managed to complete a deal before the NHL’s expansion draft trade/waiver freeze took effect, acquiring center Jared McCann in exchange for Filip Hållander and a seventh round draft pick. McCann is under contract for one more season with a cap hit of $2.94 million and he will be a restricted free agent next offseason.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs to Submit Expansion Draft List Today

The Toronto Maple Leafs and every other NHL team have until 5 PM today to submit their expansion draft lists. As you probably already know, the Toronto Maple Leafs will either choose to protect four defenseman and four forwards (plus a goalie) or they can expose a top four defenseman and be given three extra forward spots.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Maple Leafs grant Zach Hyman permission to talk to other teams

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Zach Hyman appear to be parting ways this summer, and it could potentially even happen before free agency opens later this month. Darren Dreger of TSN reports that the Maple Leafs granted Hyman’s agent permission to speak with other clubs, opening the door for a trade of his rights before the open market. Dreger adds that there is “considerable interest” league-wide, but some would have to wait until the expansion draft passes to actually sign the pending unrestricted free agent forward.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Kerfoot, McCann, Dermott among Maple Leafs unprotected for draft

The Maple Leafs have left forwards Alex Kerfoot and Jared McCann and defenceman Travis Dermott unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft on Wednesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. As we surmised a few days ago, Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas went...
NHLchatsports.com

3 Toronto Maple Leafs Who Could Be Drafted By Seattle Kraken

The Team Store for the Seattle Kraken (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to lose a player this week when the Seattle Kraken kickstart their franchise with the Expansion Draft on Wednesday. Even though it feels like an eternity ago because the Vegas Golden Knights...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Trying to Make Sense of the Toronto Maple Leafs Expansion Strategy

The Toronto Maple Leafs, along with the rest of the NHL (except Las Vegas) had to submit their protection lists for the upcoming Expansion Draft by yesterday afternoon. Preceding the submission of the list, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jared McCann from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for prospect Filip Hallander and a 2023 7th round pick.
NHLBlueshirt Banter

2021 Report Card: Alexandar Georgiev

Alexandar Georgiev, the undrafted wonder, has had a fascinating career in New York. He came out of nowhere, exceeded every expectation, has been discussed as trade fodder, and has played his way into being what some would call a coveted backup goaltender. So, where does Georgiev stand now?. Expectations. Everyone...
NHLchatsports.com

The Maple Leafs took the most logical route with their expansion draft protection list

I want to start with a pair of facts that should be obvious but need to be spelled out clearly nonetheless:. 1. Saturday’s Hallander-for-McCann trade only happens in the context of the expansion-draft pressures facing Pittsburgh — the Leafs are not getting him so cheaply at any other time — and it has to occur before 3 p.m. on July 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy