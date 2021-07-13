Maple Leafs offseason goalie options, the case for Alexandar Georgiev, expansion draft talk, Travis Dermott’s new deal & more – MLHS Podcast Episode 22
In Episode 22 of the MLHS Podcast, Anthony Petrielli and Ian Tulloch discuss the goaltending market this offseason with Kevin Woodley of InGoal Magazine, Jack Campbell’s true upside, free agent & trade options for the Leafs’ second goalie, Travis Dermott’s new contract, the expansion draft, the hiring of new assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, and more.mapleleafshotstove.com
