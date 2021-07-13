Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mohawk Lake Park ribbon cutting

Posted by 
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
 14 days ago

Office of Marketing and Communications

Mohawk Lake Park ribbon cutting

SAVANNAH (July 13) – Sixth District Alderman Kurtis Purtee and Mayor Van Johnson will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion and opening of Mohawk Lake Park on Friday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m.

The more than $1.2 million SPLOST-funded project added a new walking and jogging trail, two fenced dog parks, playground, pavilion and parking lot to the southside park. The city council broke ground on the project in 2019.

Comments / 0

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia

19
Followers
218
Post
221
Views
ABOUT

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city of Savannah became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Mohawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Playground Ribbon Cutting Tuesday

The new playground at Simpson Park has been open for several weeks, but Tuesday morning, the City of Chillicothe will have the official ribbon cutting for the playground located near the Washington Street entrance. The Ribbon cutting will be held at 10:00 am and the public is invited.
Lifestyleinsideofknoxville.com

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Urban Wilderness Gateway Park

While I wrote about the Urban Wilderness Gateway Park last January, it had not been officially christened until last Friday. Due to the pandemic, many ribbon cuttings and other in-person ceremonial gatherings were nixed or simply delayed until a brighter day. This was the case with the Urban Wilderness Gateway Park.
Vermillion, SDsiouxlandproud.com

VCDV welcomes Studio 13 Motels & RV Park with a ribbon cutting

VERMILLION, S.D. (PROVIDED) – The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) celebrated Studio 13 Motel & RV Park’s restoration on July 20 with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Studio 13 is a motel and RV park that offers nine parking spots for RVs and eighteen motel rooms. Though a...
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Boro Built

Congratulations to Boro Built for their ribbon cutting on Friday, July 23rd at 11am. Boro Built is located at 120 Eleanor Way, Suite B, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-484-8398. cc.
Monroe, MIMonroe Evening News

Over 30 attend ribbon cutting at Ribbons of Monroe

Guests laughed, cheered, and ate well Saturday at Ribbons of Monroe Inc., as owner and founder Michael LaHote hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for his one-of-a-kind cancer support center. "This was a three-year project to start with... A year ago this was just an empty shell of a building," LaHote...
Culver, INwkvi.com

Ribbon Cutting Scheduled at The Paddocks in Culver Saturday

A ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome in The Paddocks workforce housing development will be held Saturday, July 24 at 4 p.m. ET at the site on Cavalier Drive off of West Jefferson Street in Culver. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will be there to introduce the project that was one...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

City Council Ribbon Cutting on Traffic Way

ATASCADERO — Over the last month, Traffic Way in Atascadero received pedestrian and accessibility improvements, including new sidewalks, curb ramps, and tree wells between the US 101 overcrossing and El Camino Real. The new sidewalks match the current City downtown area aesthetics, including decorative pavers along the curb. In addition,...
Littleton, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Ribbon-cutting formally opens The Landings of Lake Gaston

LITTLETON — Betty Pinelli and Benjamin Bokuniewicz, the first residents of The Landings of Lake Gaston assisted living, cut the ribbon during the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The couple moved in May 4. Something they like about the Landings is it is very clean, Penelli said. Victoria Bedard, Life Enrichment coordinator,...
South Bend, INabc57.com

Governor Joe Kernan Park upgrade ribbon cutting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts hosted a ribbon-cutting with Mayor James Mueller at Governor Joe Kernan Park on Wednesday to celebrate all the new upgrades and accessibly measures that have been installed. These new additions to the park have created a universally accessible trail along...
Amarillo, TXkgncnewsnow.com

Thompson Park Pool Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening

The City of Amarillo has announced the official opening of the new Thompson Park Pool on Saturday July 24. The new pool with feature zero-edge entry leisure pool with sun-shelf deck; dozens of deck side spray features; a lazy river with vortex pool; two run-out slides; a Party Pavilion; two pool-side basketball hoops and toddler water table and play features.
San Miguel County, COThe Daily Planet

County holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at fairgrounds

San Miguel County renovated the outdoor arena at the fairgrounds this last year, and after the chaos of the COVID pandemic, will now celebrate the improvements and the comeback of rodeo this month. “This was a much-needed project, which will benefit the entire community,” county open space director Janet Kask...
Alabaster, ALShelby Reporter

New Alabaster Water facility holds ribbon cutting

ALABASTER – Alabaster Water held a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 20 for its new facility at 200 Kent Stone Boulevard. The ceremony comes more than a year after a groundbreaking ceremony for the $6.8 million project was held. Board Chairman Bobby Harris said the new facility was a “watershed...
Livingston County, MOkchi.com

LICOVA Dedication And Ribbon-Cutting

The Livingston County Veterans Association or LICOVA welcomed veterans and the public to the official dedication ceremony for their new building. LICOVA President Ed Allender says the idea of a new building started many years ago, but in 2018, LICOVA was created to allow fundraising towards the new Veterans Building from individuals and foundations.
PoliticsSonoma Index Tribune

Photos: Boyes Boulevard Bridge ribbon cutting

This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone. No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks. No disinformation about current events. We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Open season for ribbon cuttings

The scissors are the star attraction at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Well, the scissors and the host business, of course. But everyone wants to see and hold the scissors. "The scissors are pretty much walking down the red carpet themselves," Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Claire Slattery said. "There is no ribbon cutting without the scissors."
Politicskchi.com

Lillian DesMarias Youth Library Ribbon Cutting Is Friday

The official ribbon-cutting for the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is this Friday. Library Director Candy Warren says the event will start at 5:30 and run until 7:00 p.m. Warren says they had hoped to do this sooner, but had to wait a bit. Warren says will be held outside and...
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Cadillac Solar Gardens Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

People gathered at the new Cadillac Solar Gardens Monday for an official ribbon cutting. Leaders from Consumers Energy, the City of Cadillac and the state dedicated the project at the brownfield area that was once an industrial site. Cadillac Solar Gardens will generate nearly half a megawatt of electricity, which...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

Video: Van Buren Street Bridge ribbon cutting

Photos and video from the Van Buren Street Bridge ribbon cutting held July 14, 2021. 00:11 – Shan Gunawardena, Director, City of Fort Wayne Public Works. 03:52 – Fort Wayne City Engineer Patrick Zaharako. 08:10 – Ribbon Cutting. Return to the AroundFortWayne home page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy