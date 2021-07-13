Office of Marketing and Communications

Mohawk Lake Park ribbon cutting

SAVANNAH (July 13) – Sixth District Alderman Kurtis Purtee and Mayor Van Johnson will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion and opening of Mohawk Lake Park on Friday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m.

The more than $1.2 million SPLOST-funded project added a new walking and jogging trail, two fenced dog parks, playground, pavilion and parking lot to the southside park. The city council broke ground on the project in 2019.