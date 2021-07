Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.