$100K to Eat Tacos? Where Do I Sign Up?

Birria tacos have blown up all over social media and I’ve been on the hunt for the best tacos in the Bay Area. If you haven’t seen these tacos before, think of a loaded taco filled with beef stew meat that has been simmering for hours paired with a cup of broth to dip the tacos into. Talk about the ultimate taco experience. There are a few locations in Oakland and San Francisco that specialize in birria tacos but have not been too impressive. Upon hearing recommendations for an amazing birria taco place in Pleasant Hill, I made a trip out there to see what the hype is all about. If you are looking for a loaded and cheesy birria taco, you must check out Tacos El Patron. The hype and amazing reviews are legit because I think I found my new favorite place. Located in a small plaza on Monument Boulevard, this place opens late and gets extremely busy since they get the late-night and bars crowd. I would suggest placing your order online for pick up as it can take up to an hour during a busy night. In the afternoon, the service is faster and you can walk in and get seated at a table outside. The staff is extremely friendly and welcoming and I always have a positive experience dining here.