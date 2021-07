It’s no secret that Jason Aldean is a country music star. But what you may not know is that there may be another rising country music star in the Aldean family. While at a concert this weekend, Jason Aldean shared a photo of himself with Memphis sitting on his shoulders. Memphis is almost four years old. The two were getting ready to listen to some music together. Aldean wore a cut-off t-shirt. And Memphis wore a backward camo hat and adorable ear-protecting headphones.