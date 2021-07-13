Teva Launches CREATES Act Suit Against Galafold Drugmaker Over Access for Generic Development

CVS Pharmacy and other defendants were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was brought by Damian & Valori and Angelo & Banta on behalf of Run It First, which accuses the defendants of conspiring to inflate prescription drug prices by concealing rebates and discounts from consumers, as well as increasing copay amounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-22604, Run It First, LLC v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.