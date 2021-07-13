Cancel
Murphy’s Law: Help Wanted (No, Seriously…We Need Help)

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cheery automated voice at the airline phone center thanked me for my patronage, then said that, happily, my wait time would be less than two hours. Two hours. It reminded me that I could handle many of my air travel needs on their handy dandy website, but I was hoping to pay with an e-ticket/loyalty points combination, and I didn’t have a clue how to proceed. I needed the assistance of an actual human being and, allegedly, a knowledgeable individual would be happy to oblige … in less than two hours.

Comments / 0

