Recycling collection to be back on schedule tomorrow

Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
 14 days ago

Recycling collection to be back on schedule tomorrow

SAVANNAH (July 13) – City of Savannah residential recycling collections are scheduled to be back on time by Wednesday, July 14.

Last week’s planned schedule adjustments for the Fourth of July holiday and unplanned schedule adjustments due to Tropical Storm Elsa caused collection delays. Crews are completing the remaining routes from last week today and will return to their regular schedule on July 14.

For more information, contact Sanitation Department customer service at (912) 651-6579 or SanitationCustomerService@savannahga.gov.

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city of Savannah became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia.

