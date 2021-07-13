Office of Marketing and Communications

Recycling collection to be back on schedule tomorrow

SAVANNAH (July 13) – City of Savannah residential recycling collections are scheduled to be back on time by Wednesday, July 14.

Last week’s planned schedule adjustments for the Fourth of July holiday and unplanned schedule adjustments due to Tropical Storm Elsa caused collection delays. Crews are completing the remaining routes from last week today and will return to their regular schedule on July 14.

For more information, contact Sanitation Department customer service at (912) 651-6579 or SanitationCustomerService@savannahga.gov.