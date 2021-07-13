Cancel
Military

Amazon in big push to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses

By Dan Berthiaume
 14 days ago

Amazon is looking to beef up its workforce with talent from the military. The e-tail giant plans to hire more 100,000 U.S. veterans and military spouses by 2024. Amazon currently employs over 40,000 veterans and military spouses across multiple businesses, and is building upon its 2016 Joining Forces pledge to hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2021. The company expects that through this new pledge, it will hire over 16,000 military spouses.

