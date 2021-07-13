Cancel
Plans to expand the SPFL and introduce Old Firm colt teams fall "significantly short" of the backing required

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottish Professional Football League clubs have decided against holding a formal vote over increasing the number of sides in the top four tiers. All 42 clubs were asked to share their views on a plan which would have seen six sides join over the next three seasons including Rangers and Celtic colt teams, plus two clubs from each of the Highland and Lowland leagues.

