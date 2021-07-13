Plans to expand the SPFL and introduce Old Firm colt teams fall "significantly short" of the backing required
Scottish Professional Football League clubs have decided against holding a formal vote over increasing the number of sides in the top four tiers. All 42 clubs were asked to share their views on a plan which would have seen six sides join over the next three seasons including Rangers and Celtic colt teams, plus two clubs from each of the Highland and Lowland leagues.www.skysports.com
