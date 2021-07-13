Cancel
Durham, NC

Hair Regulations Changed After Black Softball Player Was Forced To Cut Hair

Posted by 
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 12 days ago
The national rules for softball player’s hair were changed months after a Black softball player in North Carolina was forced to cut her braids during a game. The National Federation of High School Sports got rid of language from one of its rules which previously banned hard items to hold hair in place, including hair beads, according to a report by The Charlotte Observer. Head coverings worn for religious reasons will also no longer require state approval for high school athletes with the changes.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

