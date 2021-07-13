7-Eleven expands mobile checkout nationally

Sam’s Club wants to make it easier for consumers to shop its stores — and have items shipped to their homes. The warehouse club chain, a subsidiary of Walmart, is piloting a new delivery feature for its in-store contactless, “Scan & Go” mobile payment solution that it debuted in 2016. The new pilot enables shoppers to place direct-to-home orders in the aisle by scanning merchandise included in the program. With one digital transaction, customers can purchase an item and schedule delivery, usually within three to five business days. The new feature, called Scan & Ship, is integrated into the Scan & Go solution in the Sam’s Club app.