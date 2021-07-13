Cancel
7-Eleven expands mobile checkout nationally

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article7-Eleven Inc. is introducing its mobile checkout contactless shopping solution to an additional 2,500 stores across the U.S. The world’s largest convenience retailer now offers mobile checkout at more than 3,000 participating in 32 states, including Washington, D.C. Introduced at pilot stores in the Dallas market in November 2018 and initially expanded in New York City in August 2019, mobile checkout enables users of the 7-Eleven app to quickly scan items and pay for purchases without ever standing in a checkout line.

Comments / 0

