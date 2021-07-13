Desk Calculator with CircuitPython

Consider the humble calculator. Now just an app that you always have with you on your telephone, an electronic calculator used to be a technological marvel. In this project, you'll build your own calculator with an Adafruit Feather RP2040, 128x64 OLED display, and 20 keys. Optional 3D printed parts like an enclosure and even the keycaps themselves make for a sharp presentation. Make it your own by customizing the code, or use the hardware for your own MacroPad-inspired project.