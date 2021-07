To help meet its goal of adding 35 to 40 U.S. locations by year's end, Shake Shack is investing $10 million in raises, bonuses and leadership development programs. "We are making one of the biggest team member commitments we've made in our history this year," according to a post on the company's website. "Spanning wage increases, sign-on and retention bonuses, and leadership development programs, this investment is a commitment to attracting and retaining the best restaurant talent, ensuring current and future employees are well-paid, cared for and have a path to promotion and opportunity for sustainable career growth within Shake Shack and the industry at large."