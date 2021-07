Please describe two of your most substantial, recent wins in practice. I led and won in the District Court for the District of South Dakota after a five-day bench trial. Plaintiffs sued for hostile work environment based on race and retaliation. During cross-examination, they admitted they were not discriminated against before or after the incident with their co-worker. Through over 20 witnesses, we proved the Company promptly and thoroughly investigated plaintiffs’ complaints, and does not tolerate discrimination. In a 35-page decision, the Court entered judgment in my client’s favor.