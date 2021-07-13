Cancel
Adrian Griffin interviews for Wizards head coaching vacancy, according to report

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Wizards’ list of head coach interviewees keeps getting bigger. According to Troy Haliburton, they interviewed Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin. Griffin has been an assistant coach since he retired from the NBA as a player in 2008. He has been in Toronto since the 2018-19 season when they won an NBA championship and is the lead assistant on Nick Nurse’s staff. He has also worked for the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder. His stops in Orlando and Oklahoma City were also as lead assistant coaches.

