Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Recent Volatility Continues to Shake Up Crypto World

cheddar.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's harsh crackdown in bitcoin mining, additional regulatory measures surfacing in different parts of the world, and a certain Twitter-happy billionaire - ahem, Elon Musk - creating waves of volatility in the digital currency space, getting a read on the current landscape has been tough. Andrew Lee, CFO at BTCS, a publicly traded company focusing on blockchain infrastructure and technology., elaborates on what we could see in the months ahead.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Infrastructure#Twitter#Cfo#Btcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketsgamerevolution.com

Will there be a Dogecoin ban?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is easily the most popular meme cryptocurrency, plus it has some pretty high-profile backing. Despite this, many crypto investors fear that a Dogecoin ban could be on the way soon. Is there anything of substance to back up those fears, though? Here’s the latest on DOGE regulations in 2021 and beyond.
StocksBenzinga

Tesla Holds 'Close' To 42,069 BTC, Elon Musk Says

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hinted at how much Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) his electric vehicle producer firm's has on its balance sheet. What Happened: In a Thursday tweet, Musk answered that Tesla does not have "that many Bitcoin, but it's close" to investing influencer Dave Lee's estimate that the automaker holds 42,069 Bitcoin.
Marketsu.today

Investing Legend Mark Mobius Says Bitcoin Is Going to Break Lower

Emerging markets guru Mark Mobius recently told Bloomberg that Bitcoin was going to break down lower in spite of its recent recovery:. I don’t see how enthusiasm about cryptocurrencies is going to grow in this environment. Mobius expects governments to crack down “more and more” on the industry. He points...
MarketsCoinDesk

Robinhood Reportedly Testing Feature to Protect Crypto Investors From Volatility

Bloomberg’s report, which was based on iOS developer Steve Moser’s analysis of new code contained in a beta test version of the Robinhood iPhone app, claims Robinhood is developing a new feature called “price volatility protection,” which is aimed at reducing the impact of crypto price volatility on users. According to the report, the code contains a message that reads: “To protect your orders against price volatility, we may sometimes skip your recurring orders or buy less than your chosen amount.”
Marketscryptoglobe.com

‘Almost Half’ of Family Offices Surveyed by Goldman Sachs Are Considering Investing in Crypto

Goldman Sachs provided some interesting insights about family offices’ interest in investing in crypto in a recently-released report. A family office is “a privately held company that handles investment management and wealth management for a wealthy family, generally one with over $100 million in investable assets, with the goal being to effectively grow and transfer wealth across generations.”
StocksFortune

Could Goldman be the first to get a crypto-related ETF approved?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Goldman Sachs’ asset-management arm filed an application for a decentralized finance and blockchain ETF with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. The application is the investment bank’s latest foray into the cryptocurrency space and comes...
StocksCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stalls Near $40K as Buyers Take Profits

Paxos discloses more investors: Paxos – a provider of blockchain infrastructure – said Bank of America, crypto exchange FTX, Founders Fund and Coinbase Ventures were among a heavyweight list of investors in its $300 million Series D funding round, the firm disclosed on Thursday. Oak HC/FT led the funding round, which the nine-year-old company announced in late April at a valuation of $2.4 billion. The round also included PayPal Ventures and Mithril Capital, among others. The firm has raised more than $540 million over multiple funding rounds.
Stockscheddar.com

Nasdaq Stock Exchange President on Banner IPO Year and Remaining 2021 Outlook

Nelson Griggs, Nasdaq Stock Exchange president, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to talk about the record number of IPOs just halfway through 2021, including the closely watched Robinhood debut. Looking ahead he said he expects more public offerings from enterprise technology companies as well as biotech companies. “Markets depending, we’ll have a real active fall as well,” Griggs noted. He also talked about the pause on China-based companies being listed on the Nasdaq as investors weigh restrictions from Chinese regulators.
MarketsCoinDesk

Blockchain Data Shows Bitcoin’s Current Price Floor at $37.3K

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has a price floor now of around $37,300, Chainalysis wrote Thursday in its latest market report. The blockchain data firm wrote that the market is holding the price floor well as demand from existing whale investors (large bitcoin holders) has returned. Unlike the...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Coinbase Ventures backs Ethereum-based streaming network

This year has been foundational for the success of projects running on the Ethereum blockchain. Sharing the limelight is Livepeer, an Ethereum-based video streaming network that announced raising $20 million in a Series B funding. Led by Digital Currency Group, the funding for Livepeer saw participation from large venture capitalists,...
EconomyTechCrunch

As China shakes up regulations, tech companies suffer

Then over the weekend, the rumors became reality, and the impact is still being felt today in the global markets. But there’s more. China is also bringing new regulatory pressure on food-delivery companies and Tencent Music. More precisely, we’ve seen successive market-dynamic-changing moves from the Chinese government in the last few days, coming as 2021 had already proved to be a turbulent environment for China-based technology companies.
EconomyCoinDesk

Mexico Regulator Says 12 Crypto Exchanges Are Operating Illegally

“A fundamental issue will be to analyze cryptocurrencies and their relationship with criminal groups. I am struck by the fact that many of the cryptocurrency platforms are installed in several municipalities in the state of Jalisco,” Nieto Castillo said, referring to an area dominated by a drug cartel in Jalisco called Nueva Generación.
MarketsCoinDesk

Fetch.ai Token Whiplashes on Coinbase; Listing Still ‘Groundbreaking,’ Says CEO

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy