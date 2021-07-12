Recent Volatility Continues to Shake Up Crypto World
China's harsh crackdown in bitcoin mining, additional regulatory measures surfacing in different parts of the world, and a certain Twitter-happy billionaire - ahem, Elon Musk - creating waves of volatility in the digital currency space, getting a read on the current landscape has been tough. Andrew Lee, CFO at BTCS, a publicly traded company focusing on blockchain infrastructure and technology., elaborates on what we could see in the months ahead.cheddar.com
