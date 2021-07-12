Recent Volatility Continues to Shake Up Crypto World

Bloomberg’s report, which was based on iOS developer Steve Moser’s analysis of new code contained in a beta test version of the Robinhood iPhone app, claims Robinhood is developing a new feature called “price volatility protection,” which is aimed at reducing the impact of crypto price volatility on users. According to the report, the code contains a message that reads: “To protect your orders against price volatility, we may sometimes skip your recurring orders or buy less than your chosen amount.”