UT Martin reinstates merit scholarships in response to pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic challenged educators and students in multiple ways. For students attending the University of Tennessee at Martin who lost merit scholarships during the pandemic, some help is coming. Students who did not meet the grade-point-average requirement at the end of the 2021 spring semester to retain merit scholarships will have these scholarships reinstated to start the 2021-22 academic year. A total of 508 students will have their scholarships reinstated.www.utm.edu
