Before introducing, “I Am Why” and the book Reclaiming the Lens, I must start off by introducing myself. I am a Black woman and a Chicago-based activist who lives in Oak Park. I began my activism at the age of 14 at Oak Park and River Forest High School where I was president of the club called Students Advocating for Equity (SAFE). We changed the dress code to make it culturally inclusive and gender expansive. During my last year, I drafted an application to create the current Racial Equity class at OPRF. I modeled it after the Self Defense and Step Back courses. After I graduated, my classmates continued my mission and helped the class become a reality.