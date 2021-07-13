Orange County, California Grand Jury Charges 19 Defendants in Alleged Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin via Telephone Call Centers and Launder $2 Million in Proceeds
July 13, 2021 - SANTA ANA, California – Law enforcement officials today arrested 12 defendants charged in a federal grand jury indictment with conspiring to distribute at least $2 million worth of heroin by. operating two Orange County-based call centers that took telephone orders for deliveries of the drug. The...goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0