France pitches crypto oversight powers for EU markets and securities agency
The French government on Tuesday suggested that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) be empowered with oversight powers of the economic bloc's crypto industry. France's financial markets regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), published a wide-ranging policy document on Tuesday. Among its suggestions: that "[d]irect supervision should also be granted to ESMA whenever the EU decides to regulate a financial activity, profession or type of product that was previously unregulated."www.theblockcrypto.com
