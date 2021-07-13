Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Hice has over 20 years of SBA lending experience. At First Business Bank, he originates SBA loans nationwide. His previous experience includes credit underwriting and closing loans, which has served him well as he guides SBA loans from start to finish. Alan prides himself on finding the right financing solution — whether it's acquisition, expansion, start-up, construction, and refinance, among many others. He appreciates the ambition and foresight it takes to own a small business.

