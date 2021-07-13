Brother of Boy Killed in Adventureland Accident Showing Recovery Signs

It's being reported that many of Linn County's bike trails are looking pretty sharp these days. Unfortunately, we mean that literally and not in a good way. Imagine. You're out on the trail for a relaxing bike ride or walk and suddenly...POP! Or worse yet, OUCH! Your tire pops or your foot throbs in pain from having encountered a cluster of thumbtacks on the trail. Linda and Greg Hulbert shared the following on the Ely, Iowa Friends, Neighbors Residents group on Facebook.