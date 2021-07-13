Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meadow Walker dating Louis Thornton-Allan

Corydon Times-Republican
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeadow Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of late 'Fast and Furious' franchise star Paul Walker is dating actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thornton#Fast And Furious#Actor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdviceOk Magazine

'No One Wants It To Come To Divorce': Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 19-Year-Marriage Hits Another Rough Patch

After 19 years of ups and downs, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have hit another bump, and a source says this time they may not pull through. “The word is they’re secretly living apart,” the source tells OK!, noting that the cinematographer, 52, was recently seen looking glum while leaving an L.A. hotel, just a few days before Roberts, 53, appeared equally morose following a solo meeting.
Traffic AccidentsOk Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Being 'Pursued By Every Studio In Town,' But The 22-Year-Old 'Doesn’t Want To Rush Into Anything'

Hollywood is clamoring to get Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, onto the big screen — but she’s not ready for the spotlight just yet, a source tells OK!. The 22-year-old “is being pursued by practically every studio in town and some TV networks as well,” dishes an insider. “She’s flattered, but she doesn’t want to rush into anything.”
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Meadow Walker Went Instagram Official With Her BF, and Her Fast & Furious Family Approve

Meadow Walker seemingly made things Instagram official with boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan, and it looks like her Fast and Furious family approve. On July 9, Louis shared a cozy image of the two alongside the caption, "Best friend," to which Meadow replied, "My love." Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia, the love interest of Meadow's late father, Paul Walker, in the Fast and Furious franchise, commented on the post with a series of heart emoji. If there was any question about the duo's relationship status, the 22-year-old model followed Louis's lead by sharing a pic of her holding his face on her Instagram Story on July 12. While it's unclear how long the couple have been dating or how they met, it is clear just how adorable the two are together.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

John Amos Married His First Wife Noel J Mickelson Amid Interracial Marriage Ban and Fathered 2 Children — Inside Their Touching Story

John Amos and Noel J Mickelson got married at the time interracial marriages were banned. They went on to welcome two lovely kids — get acquainted with their romantic story. John Amos's acting prowess is widely recognized across the country, and for a good reason; he has an extensive list of credits under his belt, including for his performances on franchises such as "Good Times," "Roots," and "Coming to America."
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
NFLfanbuzz.com

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy