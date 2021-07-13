Meadow Walker dating Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker seemingly made things Instagram official with boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan, and it looks like her Fast and Furious family approve. On July 9, Louis shared a cozy image of the two alongside the caption, "Best friend," to which Meadow replied, "My love." Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia, the love interest of Meadow's late father, Paul Walker, in the Fast and Furious franchise, commented on the post with a series of heart emoji. If there was any question about the duo's relationship status, the 22-year-old model followed Louis's lead by sharing a pic of her holding his face on her Instagram Story on July 12. While it's unclear how long the couple have been dating or how they met, it is clear just how adorable the two are together.