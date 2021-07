The United States flag at the Amberley Village Municipal Building has been lowered to half-mast as Amberley Village mourns the passing of former Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge and County Recorder Norbert Nadel. Judge Nadel passed away over the weekend at the age of 82. A Cincinnati native, Nadel was a judge on the Hamilton County Court of Common Please from 1982 to 2015. He was appointed to the court by former Governor Jim Rhodes. Before taking the bench, he worked as a city and federal prosecutor.