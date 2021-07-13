Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Sheriff’s Office Selected as Western States Information Network’s Agency of the Year for 2020

By Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara, Calif. –The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has been selected as the Western States Information Network’s (WSIN) Region IV Agency of the Year for 2020. The award was presented to Sheriff Brown today by Rigoberto Polanco Jr., WSIN Law Enforcement Coordinator. The WSIN network serves Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, as well as Canada, Guam, and New Zealand as a part of its Regional Information Sharing Systems (RISS) program. The mission of RISS is to assist local, state, federal, and tribal criminal justice partners by providing adaptive solutions and services that facilitate information sharing, support criminal investigations, and promote officer safety.

www.independent.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
State
Oregon State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Western States#Fbi#Sheriff Brown#Riss#The Sheriff S Office#The U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...

Comments / 1

Community Policy