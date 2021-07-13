Sheriff’s Office Selected as Western States Information Network’s Agency of the Year for 2020

Santa Barbara, Calif. –The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has been selected as the Western States Information Network’s (WSIN) Region IV Agency of the Year for 2020. The award was presented to Sheriff Brown today by Rigoberto Polanco Jr., WSIN Law Enforcement Coordinator. The WSIN network serves Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, as well as Canada, Guam, and New Zealand as a part of its Regional Information Sharing Systems (RISS) program. The mission of RISS is to assist local, state, federal, and tribal criminal justice partners by providing adaptive solutions and services that facilitate information sharing, support criminal investigations, and promote officer safety.