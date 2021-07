United Airlines has announced that it’s extending elite status for another year… but only for those belonging to the uber-exclusive Global Services tier. United Airlines has emailed Global Services members to inform them that their status will be extended by another year, through January 31, 2023. United extended elite status for all MileagePlus members due to the pandemic in 2020, though up until now hasn’t outright extended status by another year. This is the first sign of elite status being extended further.