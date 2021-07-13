Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

water advisory 141

Posted by 
Hialeah, Florida
Hialeah, Florida
 11 days ago

ADVISORY

EMERGENCY WATER MAIN SHUTDOWN

DATE OF NOTIFICATION: July 13th, 2021

Due to repairing a water distribution system pipe at 1050 East 8th Ave, this

notice is a precautionary advisory that ALL water used for drinking, cooking,

making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one

minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until the

problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water

is safe to drink.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works, Customer

Service Department at 305-556-3800.

The area(s) affected by this work are:

North: East 11th Place

South: East 10th Place

East: East 8th Ave

West: East 6th Court

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Sincerely,

Department of Public Works City of Hialeah

Comments / 0

Hialeah, Florida

Hialeah, Florida

5
Followers
191
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

Hialeah has the highest percentage of Cuban and Cuban American residents of any city in the United States, at 73.37% of the population, making them a typical and prominent feature of the city's culture. All Hispanics make up 95.64% of the city's population, the second-highest percentage of a Hispanic population in a U.S. city with over 100,000 citizens.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Farmington Hills, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Precautionary boil water advisory ended for Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A precautionary boil water notice issued in Farmington Hills this week has ended. Farmington Hills officials announced that a precautionary boil water advisory has ended as of 7:17 a.m. Friday after being issued Wednesday, July 21. Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash said the affected...
Tallulah, LAmyarklamiss.com

BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory. According to the water system, the following areas are being encouraged to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it. These are the areas under a boil advisory:. 458-527 Midway Church...
Hershey, PAabc27.com

Water main break in Hershey prompts temporary boil water advisory for customers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for select customers on W. Areba Ave. in Hershey, Pa. The company says a water main break in close proximity to a sewer main is responsible for the advisory. Customers are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute before cooling and using. Boiled or bottled water should also be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
Butler County, PAButler Eagle

Boil water advisory affecting Fairfield Township lifted

The boil water advisory affecting some Butler County residents has been lifted. Leadership in East Brady, Armstrong County lifted the advisory around 11 a.m. Thursday. Originally put into place July 16, some county residents, including those in Petrolia, Fairview Township and the surrounding area, receive their water through East Brady's water system.
Storm Lake, IAstormlakeradio.com

Portions of Storm Lake Under Boil Advisory due to Water Main Break

Due to a water main break, the West Lake Estates, Emerald Park, and Casino Beach areas in Storm Lake are under a boil advisory until further notice. The City of Storm Lake was informed of the water main break at approximately 8am today (Mon). Residents in the advisory areas should not use any water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or cooking. Water should be boiled for at least a full minute, and then the water should be allowed to cool prior to using. Residents may also choose to use bottled water during the boil advisory.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PWSA lifts boil and flush advisory for water in Pittsburgh communities

A precautionary boil and flush advisory that was issued for water in Mount Washington and surrounding communities has been lifted. The advisory was issued Friday after a break on a 16-inch water main on Grace Street resulted in a loss of pressure for roughly 5,600 homes. The following neighborhoods were...
Hallandale Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boil water advisory in effect for Hallandale Beach neighborhood

A precautionary boil water notice is in place for residents of the Three Islands neighborhood in Hallandale Beach until further notice, the city said. Crews worked late Sunday into Monday to repair a broken water main on Parkview Drive. Water service had been disrupted since about 10 p.m. Sunday. Water service was restored by 5 p.m. Monday and a boil water advisory immediately went into ...
Rio Arriba County, NMRio Grande Sun

Trash Authority Battles with Breakdowns, Collections

Despite record levels of recovering back and missing payments, North Central Solid Waste Authority Board members and staff discussed at its monthly board meeting the Authority still being in the red for 2021. Authority General Manager Peter Fuller said the Authority was losing money on vehicle repairs. “We have to...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Establishing Policy and Protocol

The Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board and the Sheridan City Council have both approved a joint resolution that establishes policy and protocol for annexations involving the City and SAWS. City Attorney Brendon Kerns recently presented the City Council with a resolution that the Council ultimately approved, that clears up a number of issues regarding annexations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy