water advisory 141
ADVISORY
EMERGENCY WATER MAIN SHUTDOWN
DATE OF NOTIFICATION: July 13th, 2021
Due to repairing a water distribution system pipe at 1050 East 8th Ave, this
notice is a precautionary advisory that ALL water used for drinking, cooking,
making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one
minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until the
problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water
is safe to drink.
Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works, Customer
Service Department at 305-556-3800.
The area(s) affected by this work are:
North: East 11th Place
South: East 10th Place
East: East 8th Ave
West: East 6th Court
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Sincerely,
Department of Public Works City of Hialeah
